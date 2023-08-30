August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman stabbed in neck and arm in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver00
police light
File photo

A 49-year-old woman is in hospital after being stabbed in her neck and left arm in Limassol on Tuesday night.

According to police, the woman presented herself to the Limassol police’s offices and said she had been stabbed.

After speaking with police through a translator, she was taken to Limassol general hospital where she was found to have suffered a ruptured oesophagus and a wound on her left arm.

Doctors say her condition is serious but stable. The police are carrying out an investigation to determine the identity of the attacker.

