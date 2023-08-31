August 31, 2023

Scene in Chlorakas 'calm', police say

The troubled Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex in Chlorakas

The scene in Chlorakas, as well as in the neighbouring villages of Emba and Tremithousa, is calm, according to the police.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), police press officer Christos Andreou said “intensive” work had been done to secure the area, and that a total of 21 people are in custody for crimes related to the violent scenes witnessed in Chlorakas earlier this week.

In addition, a total of 200 vehicles were stopped by police in the area on Wednesday, 60 of which were investigated, with eight people arrested for various criminal and traffic offences. Six cars and a motorcycle were also impounded.

Of those arrests, he said, one was made for possession of “a small amount” of drugs, while two were arrested for “causing concern”. A bat and a knife were found in the possession of another arrestee, and a case has been brought against him for possession of an offensive weapon.

Andreou said the police’s “intensive” operations in and around Paphos will continue, with the aim of “reinforcing people’s sense of security and preventing new incidents from occurring”.

Police chief Stylianos Papatheodorou and his deputy Demetris Demetriou had visited Paphos on Wednesday to survey the area.

