August 31, 2023

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with localised clouds

Thursday’s weather will be mostly clear, but with localised clouds and the possibility of light rain, particularly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to around 36 degrees inland, 30 degrees on the west coast, 32 degrees on the rest of the coasts, and 28 degrees in the mountains.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly in a north-westerly direction, up to 3 to 4 Beaufort and up to 5 Beaufort on the south coast.

Overnight the weather will be mainly clear. Low clouds and thin mist expected to appear in the morning in some areas.

The temperature will drop to around 18 degrees inland, around 20 degrees on the coasts, and around 17 degrees in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain mostly clear for the rest of the week, but with increased cloud, mainly in the mountains.

