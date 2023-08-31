Which heating system is right for you?

Heating your home might not be a big concern right now. However, when winter approaches, temperatures can reach as low as 0°C at night. Suddenly, the idea of a heating system doesn’t sound too bad. A heating system is ideal for emergencies that might leave you too cold otherwise.

If you struggle during cold nights or fall ill, heating systems can maintain a more comfortable temperature in winter. In this article, we’re exploring a few alternative heating systems to help you discover which one is right for you.

Central heating

Most Cypriot homes don’t have central heating. However, those that do have boilers are undoubtedly grateful for them in the winter months. Indeed, Cyprus doesn’t get harsh winters, but a January average of 16.9°C feels much colder when you’re used to the summer high of 31.6°C.

Cypriot homes are designed to keep in as little heat as possible. Because of this, it’s often warmer outside than it is inside during the winter. If you’ve ever struggled to keep warm in your home during the cold weather, consider central heating for your home.

Pros of central heating

All-year-round heating. For anyone struggling with Cyprus’ colder weather, central heating systems can create a consistent temperature that’s far more enjoyable and comfortable. Rather than experiencing the temperature dips – especially at night – you can enjoy a warm home year-round.

Water storage tanks. For example, system boilers come with water tanks that generate a supply of hot water you can use if your boiler has an unexpected issue and fails to function. Water tanks are an easy way of having enough hot water to go around while you arrange repairs.

Cons of central heating

High upfront cost. Installing a boiler and central heating system from scratch is relatively expensive compared to other heating methods. Depending on the type and model, a gas boiler could cost anywhere from €1,500 – €5,000 to install.

Need for regular maintenance. You must also remember to have your boiler serviced regularly. Once a year is the recommended timespan for boiler servicing. There’s also the reality that you will need a boiler replacement eventually – though, thankfully, boilers last roughly 15-20 years.

Perfect for: Older homes that lose heat fast.

Electric heating

Electric heaters are usually portable heaters that can warm a small space. Portable space heaters mainly provide supplemental heating in frigid rooms rather than delivering the primary heat source. Electric heating units are inexpensive, making them a popular short-term solution to the cold.

Some homeowners choose wall-mounted heaters similar to air conditioners. There are also baseboard heaters which use convection to circulate air and generate heat. In some cases, you may prefer infrared heaters, emitting electromagnetic radiation that heats what’s in its path.

Pros

Environmentally-friendly. Electric heating is better for the environment than gas-based heating because it produces no carbon emissions. Its clean energy production also means no negative impact on the surrounding air quality.

Affordable installation. Electric heaters have negligible repair and installation costs. Their requirements are minimal because of their limited components, and they get hot quickly compared to radiators or forced air systems.

Cons

Limited heating. It would be tough to heat an entire home with electric heaters alone, and they’re best for small-scale heating. They also provide uneven heat that leaves your house with cold spots rather than an ambient temperature.

High running costs. Running an electric heater can quickly become expensive, and they pose potential risks because of their rapid heating. Many electric heaters are a fire hazard or a danger to children and animals if left unsupervised.

Perfect for: Renters in small spaces or as temporary heating solutions.

Heat pumps

Despite being invented in the 1850s, heat pumps are rapidly becoming a popular heating and cooling solution only since recently. Heat pump systems can operate in several different ways. Air-to-air heat pumps extract heat from external air supplies, heat it through a coil system, and disperse it through a duct system to warm homes.

Geothermal heat pumps require a more extensive building installation, with deep vertical heat collectors installed deep in the earth. They extract ambient heat from the surrounding area and pump it into the home to create a consistent temperature.

Pros of heat pumps

Reversible operation. Arguably the most significant benefit of heat pumps is their ability to heat or cool an area. While most heating systems only operate one way, heat pumps – air-source and geothermal – can extract warm air from your home just as they can insert it.

Governmental grants. There are also government incentives for Cypriots to choose heat pumps over other heating systems. Residents can receive up to a 60% renovation reimbursement for installing energy-efficient solutions like heat pumps.

Cons of heat pumps

High installation total. The fact that there are multiple heat pump government incentives promt they are expensive to install. Air to air heat pumps require external pumps and internal ducts to transport hot air. Geothermal heat pumps are more costly to install, requiring moderate excavations.

Special constraints. Heat pumps also take up space in and around a home. It might be impossible to install an effective heating system if your home is in a tightly-spaced, built-up area with little space between the buildings.

Perfect for: Eco-friendly homeowners wanting a system that heats and cools.

Wood-burning fires

Hearths and wood-burning stoves have always been popular ways of providing heating. Gas fireplaces are less aesthetically pleasing but generally safer than open fires. Electric fireplaces also exist, using LED lights and fans to create the illusion of fire and heat.

The most widely-recognised fireplace is the wood-burning fire. Open hearths are the most common type of wood-burning fireplace, with closed hearths being a close second. Wood-burning stoves are a prevalent type of closed hearth system.

Pros

Aesthetically pleasing. A significant positive of using a real fireplace is the aesthetic appeal. Looking at flickering flames and hearing the crackling of a fire lowers your blood pressure and encourages relaxation. It’s also an atmospheric addition to a home, bringing that distinctive woodsmoke smell.

Cheap operation and maintenance. Wood-burning fires are cheap to operate and maintain. If you use wood as fuel, your primary concern is accessing lumber suitable for your fireplace. Equally, removing ashes and cleaning up the hearth is a simple task you can do without hired help.

Cons

High maintenance. Although it’s relatively cheap to maintain fireplaces, they do require more clean-up than other heating methods. Regularly clearing and sweeping your fireplace can be time-consuming, and properly disposing of ashes is a messy task many don’t want.

Environmental impact. Burning wood is less environmentally friendly than other heating systems. Fires emit damaging particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) into the atmosphere. In the UK, open fires produce more harmful PM2.5 than road transport.

Perfect for: Older buildings where fires look better, and modern instalments aren’t feasible.

With so many heating systems to choose from, each with benefits and drawbacks, it can become an overwhelming choice. Consider your property’s location and usage needs to help decide which system is best for you. If you want to learn more about property in Cyprus, explore our property category for more.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more