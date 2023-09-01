Alcaraz downs Harris, Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown

Carlos Alcaraz moved into the U.S. Open third round on Thursday with an entertaining 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) win over Lloyd Harris in a match that also revealed a lack of sharpness which the Spaniard will need to rectify if he is to successfully defend his crown.

Some dazzling shot making from the world number one had the crowd on its feet but behind the fun-filled evening were some worrying flaws as Alcaraz piled up 29 unforced errors and showed a lack of concentration at key moments.

Even while not at his best Alcaraz could rely on raw talent and a vast repertoire of shots to see off the 177th ranked South African. But the 20-year-old will need to improve with rival Novak Djokovic on the prowl for a 24th Grand Slam and seeking revenge for his Wimbledon loss to the Spaniard.

After the match Alcaraz focused on the positives, rating his effort as “great” but admitting to a letdown in the third set.

“I think I played great, a great match,” assessed the Spaniard. “But obviously in the third set he started to play better. I got down a little bit.

“I need extra energy in the third set.

“In the end, I think I played a pretty good match and will try to keep the same level.”

Under Arthur Ashe Stadium’s bright lights Alcaraz found himself under even greater scrutiny after an unconvincing build-up to the season’s final Grand Slam.

In two tune-up events his results – reaching the Canadian Open quarter-finals and losing to Djokovic in the Cincinnati final – were positive but the performances spotty with seven of eight matches needing three sets to get the job done.

Of the 23 sets played eight required tiebreaks.

There was little to learn from Alcaraz’s opening match on Tuesday against Dominic Koepfer, which was cut short when the German retired with an ankle injury.

Harris is recovering from wrist surgery and has seen his ranking drop but the big-hitting South African is a proven danger man, reaching the quarter-finals in 2021 and having a few top 10 wins on his resume, including one over Rafa Nadal.

The contest got off to a cautious start before Alcaraz began to settle into the match, taking control of the first set with a break to go up 3-2.

From that point on he dialled up the pressure and clinched the set with a second break.

Alcaraz continued to dominate in the second but lost focus in the third, committing 16 of his 29 unforced errors, as Harris threatened to take the contest to a fourth set before losing the tie-break 7-4.

There will be no room for such lapses in third round for Alcaraz with 26th seed Dan Evans waiting in the wings.

“It’s a really tough player, good serve and volley, good net game,” said Alcaraz. “It’s going to be really tough.

“I will have to return very, very well if I want to win that match.”

Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown

Jessica Pegula crushed Patricia Maria Tig 6-3 6-1 at the U.S. Open on Thursday to set up an enticing third-round clash with Elina Svitolina.

The clean ball-striking of the top-ranked American was more than the world number 700 from Romania could handle in a match that lasted just over an hour.

Pegula, seeded third, never trailed in a contest where she won 80% of her first serve points and broke Tig’s serve six times.

Next up for the Buffalo native is Ukrainian Svitolina, who came from behind to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia earlier in the day.

Pegula edged Svitolina in a three-set battle in Washington D.C. earlier this month and holds a 3-1 advantage in their career meetings.

“Every single match we play is just a really good battle,” Pegula said.

“I feel like we play to each other’s games where we make each other play better and we always have really great matches.”

Svitolina returned in April following the birth of her daughter and Pegula said she had already got back to top form.

“It’s great to see her back, playing at such a high level so quickly. I just played her a few weeks ago so it’s going to be very tough,” she said.

Pegula took Arthur Ashe Stadium court after defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz won his second-round match and said she is starting to feel comfortable on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I never thought that I would be getting used to Ashe, but somehow I am,” she said.

“But it’s hard to follow Carlos. It’s a tough act to follow, man.”

Earlier, Russian Daria Kasatkina battled back to defeat American Sofia Kenin 2-6 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round.

The 13th seed looked to be heading out of the tournament after Kenin cruised through the first set and took a 3-1 lead in the second.

But she settled in from there, breaking Kenin for 3-3 and again to level the contest at a set apiece.

Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion now ranked number 101 in the world, broke in the opening game of the decider but was broken right back in a match that featured 14 total breaks of serve.

Kasatkina and Kenin have now split their four career meetings.