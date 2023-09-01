September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Larnaca airport event to highlight Cypriot culture

By Eleni Philippou00
330434863 2066422576894035 3450564613702841692 n

Offering a final taste of local traditions is what an event this weekend aims to provide to all those flying from Larnaca airport. Saturday’s charity event will highlight Cypriot culture while supporting Pasykaf and promoting local products. With the title Take Culture with You, the Women’s Association of Rural Larnaca and the Hara-Zo organisation in collaboration with Hermes Airports organise the one-day event for travellers leaving Cyprus.

From 10am to 5pm this Saturday, those departing from the island will have the opportunity to taste and at the same time buy Cypriot products. Spoon sweets, herbs, honey and numerous other local products will be available to purchase in the company of several local celebrities and artists.

TV chef Chryso Lefou will attend the event to share her knowledge of Cypriot recipes, while traditional organist Michalis Hadjiimichail, violinist Savvas Stefanou and the Horokrama dance ensemble will also take part in the event. The net proceeds raised from the event will be donated to support the actions of the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf).

 

Take Culture with You

Cultural day with local products and guests. September 2. Larnaca International Airport, Larnaca. 10am-5pm. Tel: 99-151358

