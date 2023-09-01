Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from on transfer deadline day (times GMT, transfer fees either disclosed or as reported by media):
1200 BRIGHTON SIGN FATI ON LOAN
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Spain forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.
“This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be,” Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi said.
MAJOR TRANSFERS
Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain to Inter Miami (free)
Moises Caicedo: Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (115 million pounds)
Declan Rice: West Ham United to Arsenal (105 million pounds)
Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (103 million euros)
Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (100 million euros)
Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig to Manchester City (90 million euros)
Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad (free)
Neymar: Paris St Germain to Al-Hilal (90 million euros)
Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta to Manchester United (72 million pounds)
Dominik Szoboszlai: RB Leipzig to Liverpool (70 million euros)
Matheus Nunes: Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City (53 million pounds)
1150 CHELSEA COACH POCHETTINO ON PALMER
Speaking ahead of his side’s home clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said new signing Cole Palmer is a “fit for the project”.
Asked if Palmer was Chelsea’s last signing of the window, he told reporters: “I think so. If something is going on, I don’t know. I last spoke to the sporting directors two hours ago. We are happy with the squad.”
1045 VILLA BRING IN LENGLET ON LOAN
Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has completed a season-long loan switch to Aston Villa, who have lost Tyrone Mings for an extended period due to a knee injury.
The France international returns to England, having spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. The move does not include an option to buy.
0930 CITY SIGN NUNES
Manchester City have signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract.
The 25-year-old had been on a one-man strike at Wolves over his wish to leave the club after they rejected City’s initial bid, by skipping training without permission.
0915 BONUCCI LEAVES JUVENTUS
Defender Leonardo Bonucci has left Serie A club Juventus to join Union Berlin in Germany. The Italian centre back won eight Serie A titles and four Italian Cups with Juventus.
0900 FOREST SIGN DEFENDER TAVARES FROM ARSENAL
Portuguese left back Nuno Tavares has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Arsenal, both clubs said. The defender spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.
0830 CHELSEA SIGN MIDFIELDER PALMER FROM MAN CITY
Chelsea said they have signed midfielder Palmer from Premier League champions Manchester City on a contract running until 2027, with the option of a further year. The transfer fee was reported to be worth around 40 million pounds ($50 million).
0800 MAN UTD SIGN GOALKEEPER BAYINDIR FROM FENERBAHCE
Manchester United signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Super Lig side Fenerbahce on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year, a day after Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace.