September 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lorry overturns on highway

By Staff Reporter00
untitled 2

Police on Saturday announced that they have closed two lanes on the Paphos-Limassol highway after a lorry overturned.

“Traffic is being diverted towards Limassol from the exit before the tunnel,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

19-year-old killed in car crash

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President holds emergency meeting on Limassol rampage

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Get to know the architecture of old town Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Outsourced: why nothing is made in Cyprus anymore

Alix Norman

Limassol mayor condemns violence

Staff Reporter

Cyprus winter tourism to benefit from additional flights — June revenue hits €361.5 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign