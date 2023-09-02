September 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Netanyahu on two-day visit to Cyprus

By Staff Reporter
Benjamin Netanyahu

The developments in Cyprus-Israel bilateral relations, energy issues, regional developments, and EU-Israel relations will be among the key topics of discussion during the meeting between the President Nikos Christodoulides, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrives in Cyprus on Sunday.

The meeting will precede the three-way summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, which will take place on Monday in Nicosia, with the participation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Sunday, Christodoulides will welcome Netanyahu at the presidential palace. They will hold a private meeting, followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

 

