September 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits Danube port infrastructure – Ukraine

By Reuters News Service00
social media image shows damage to granaries in a location given as odesa region
Damage to granaries is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a location given as Odesa region, Ukraine, in this social media image released August 23, 2023. Odesa Authorities/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS WAS NOT ABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE LOCATION OR THE DATE WHEN THE PICTURE WAS TAKEN. QUALITY FROM SOURCE

Russia launched a 3 1/2-hour drone attack on southern parts of the Odesa region on Sunday, hitting Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on the Odesa region in the early hours, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Danube has become Ukraine’s main route for exporting grain since the collapse of a U.N.-brokered deal in July that had allowed Kyiv to ship its grain via the Black Sea.

“Russian terrorists continue to attack port infrastructure in the hope of provoking a food crisis and famine in the world,” the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He posted a photo of a firefighter directing water at the burning ruins of concrete structures.

Ukraine’s South Military Command said on social media at least two civilians were injured in the attack on what it said was the “civil infrastructure of the Danube”.

Officials did not give details of which port facility was hit. The military said a fire that resulted from the attack at the facility was quickly extinguished.

Some Ukrainian media reported blasts in the Reni port, one of the two major ports on the Danube that Ukraine operates.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reni and Izmail, Ukraine’s two largest ports on the Danube River, have been repeatedly attacked by Russian drones in recent weeks.

Related Posts

Pope, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism

Reuters News Service

Clashes in Iraq’s Kirkuk kill three protesters; more than a dozen injured

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says troops ‘moving forward’, rebuffs critics

Reuters News Service

Biden heads to Florida to survey storm damage, no DeSantis meeting set

Reuters News Service

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

Reuters News Service

In surprise move, Canada pauses talks on trade treaty with India

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign