September 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three arrested in Chlorakas during police operations

By Nikolaos Prakas0239
Police arrested three people in the Chlorakas, Paphos area overnight, authorities said on Sunday, as the area has been under intense monitoring, following clashes between extreme-right nationalists and migrants last week.

Police said that the operation lasted from 7pm on Saturday until 7am on Sunday.

According to police, 140 vehicles were checked, out of which 25 were fined for various reasons, one man was arrested for residing illegally in the Republic, another was arrested for not paying previous fines issued to him, and a third was arrested after police found him in possession of drugs.

