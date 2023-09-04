September 4, 2023

Man arrested after alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Keane

Roy Keane was reportedly attacked by a Gunners fan at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal’s 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

British media reported that former United captain Keane, 52, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation on Sunday.

“Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

“On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In videos that circulated on social media following the incident, Keane’s fellow pundit Micah Richards could be seen confronting a man.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation,” Sky said in a statement referring to the former Manchester City defender who worked at the game with Keane.

Arsenal added that they were aware of the incident.

“The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries,” an Arsenal spokesperson said.

