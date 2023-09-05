September 5, 2023

Continental integrates Google Cloud into vehicle cockpit

Continental (CONG.DE) will integrate Google Cloud services into its vehicle cockpit system, the company said on Monday, enabling drivers to ask the vehicle for assistance such as context on nearby sights or information on the vehicle while driving.

The two companies will use artificial intelligence to create a dialogue system in Continental’s high-performance computer, the autos supplier said, demonstrating the technology at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany.

Technology companies from Google to Apple and Amazon are in a race to control carmakers’ dashboards as software becomes an integral part of car design.

Carmakers including General Motors, Renault, Nissan and Ford use embedded Google technology via a Google Automotive Services (GAS) package, offering features like Google Maps, Google Assistant and other applications, while others are integrating only a portion of Google’s services into their cars.

