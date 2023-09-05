September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of its citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine

By Reuters News Service00
cuba
Honour guards hold Russian and Cuban flags in Havana

Cuba has uncovered a human trafficking ring that has coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that Cuban authorities were working to “neutralize and dismantle” the network.

The statement from Cuba’s foreign ministry gave few details, but noted the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of miles from Moscow, and in Russia.

“The Ministry of the Interior…is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine,” the Cuban government statement said.

The Russian government has not commented on the allegations.

Russia last year announced a plan to boost the size of its armed forces by more than 30% to 1.5 million combat personnel, a lofty goal made harder by its heavy but of yet undisclosed casualties in the war.

In late May, a Russia newspaper in Ryazan city reported that several Cuban citizens had signed contracts with Russia’s armed forces and had been shipped to Ukraine in return for Russian citizenship.

It was not immediately clear if the Cuban foreign ministry statement was associated with the Ryazan report.

But Cuba’s government said it had already begun prosecuting cases in which its citizens had been coerced into fighting in Ukraine.

“Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against people involved in these activities,” the Monday statement read.

Related Posts

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ seen in first photo since Wagner mutiny

Reuters News Service

French education minister wants trial run of school uniforms amid abaya ban row

Reuters News Service

Torrential rain follows summer wildfires in Greece, one dead

Reuters News Service

Egypt buys nearly half a million tons of Russian wheat in private deal

Reuters News Service

N.Korea’s leader to meet Putin, wants to sell weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine,

Reuters News Service

Israel halts Gaza exports at key crossing after explosives found -ministry

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign