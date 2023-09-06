September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

CPT’s Park & Ride service a fresh step towards sustainable mobility

By Press Release00
Cyprus Public Transport launches new "Park & Ride" shuttle service

Cyprus Public Transport (CPT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, is taking another step towards sustainable mobility by launching the new “Park & Ride” service from September 7, 2023. The service is expected to significantly contribute to the reduction of traffic congestion observed both in the entrance of Nicosia, as well as in the city centre.

The new service will operate Monday to Friday, from 6am-4pm, transporting passengers with frequent and regular city routes, especially during peak hours, from GSP Stadium to the centre of Nicosia with few specific stops at Kalispera Traffic Lights and on Limassol and Makarios Avenues. Drivers who use the “Park & Ride” service will be able to park their cars for free at GSP Stadium, and also ride the bus for free to the city centre, and vice versa.

Cyprus Public Transport launches new "Park & Ride" shuttle service

As CPT we have set out to contribute to the upgrading of public transport and the development of multimodal transport, and we welcome with satisfaction the creation of the new bus lane at the entrance of Nicosia, with the use of which “Park & Ride” passengers will reach their destination more quickly and comfortably. For this purpose, CPT will use exclusively new, comfortable and air-conditioned coaches, equipped with 5G WiFi, maintaining the high standards that our customers have been accustomed to so far.

The new era in public transport has begun, the transition to a greener and cleaner environment is progressing with steady steps. This is a joint effort and the contribution of all of us is necessary to make a difference. We invite you to try the new “Park & Ride” service, hoping you will embrace it with the same enthusiasm as all of us at CPT who worked to bring it to you.

More information regarding the timetable and route stops can be found at publictransport.com.cy

Related Posts

Consulco: London Credit Fund’s new investment opportunity secured against UK commercial properties

Press Release

payabl. announced as 2023 Reflect Festival Platinum Partner

Press Release

AHDR celebrating 20 years of historical dialogue and research

Press Release

“Up To YOU(th)” 2023 Festival promises diverse programme

Press Release

Schwarzenegger offers DIY motivation in PARKSIDE ads

Press Release

PIN-UP participating in SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 conference

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign