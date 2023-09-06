September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parliamentary committee briefing on handling of racial attacks

By Iole Damaskinos00
racial attacks
Police in Chlorakas during racial attacks, August 28, 2023

Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Procopiou, and the Chief of Police, Stelios Papatheodorou on Wednesday will brief the parliamentary committee on legal affairs, justice and public order about the recent incidents in Limassol and Chlorakas.

According to the agenda the session is scheduled for 10.30am to brief the committee on the management of recent events following anti-migrant riots in the community of Chlorakas and in the context of a protest event in city of Limassol.

In addition to the minister of justice and the chief of police, the Mayor of Limassol, Nikos Nicolaidis, the Mayor of Chlorakas, Nikolas Liasidis, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Ports Authority, Antonis Stylianou, have been invited to the meeting.

Related Posts

Two people charged for racial assault on Syrian national in Chlorakas

Iole Damaskinos

Three arrests for cannabis in Famagusta and Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Clear, rising temps

Staff Reporter

Increasing fires: Mediterranean ecosystems and what weakens them

CM Guest Columnist

Audit office vs police chief: new war of words

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign