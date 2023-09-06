Today’s weather: Clear, rising temps

September 6, 2023

Wednesday will be mostly clear with increased afternoon clouds, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 37C in the interior, 33C on the south and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 25C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, turning south- to north-westerly by afternoon, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures falling to 20C inland, 22C on the coast, and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Over the next three days the weather will remain clear with locally increased clouds at times. Temperatures are expected to rise to significantly above average for the season.

