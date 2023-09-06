September 6, 2023

Two people charged for racial assault on Syrian national in Chlorakas

By Iole Damaskinos
Two people were charged in writing on Tuesday to be summoned before court for violating the law on racism in Chlorakas.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, two suspects, aged 17 and 51, were charged in writing on Tuesday for the offenses of illegal assembly, public insult, and violation of the law on racism, following a complaint filed by a person of Syrian origin.

According to police information relayed to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the incident happened on August 27 in Chlorakas when the complainant, while sitting in a cafe on Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, was allegedly assaulted by two people.

Meanwhile, police will proceed with the registration of 17 cases on Wednesday as part of the examinations of incidents that unfolded in Chlorakas following anti-immigration protests last week.

Nikolaou told CNA that the 17 persons will be charged at the Paphos district court.

Eleven other persons have been arrested, accused, or are expected to be accused in writing, by the end of the investigations.

Coordinated control and patrol operations continue by the police, with the aim of fighting crime and strengthening security in Chlorakas and the wider area, as reported by the police.

