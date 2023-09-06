September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasUkraineWorld

US announces new military aid for Ukraine, including depleted-uranium munitions

By Reuters News Service04
atermath of a russian military strike in kostiantynivka
Police officers and rescuers carry the body of a person killed by a Russian military strike, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced a new security assistance package worth up to $175 million for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks, the first time the U.S. is sending the controversial armor-piercing munitions to Kyiv.

Reuters was first to report last week that the rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks, would form part of a new military aid package for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said the military aid would also include anti-armor systems, tactical air navigation systems and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

The announcement coincides with top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken’s arrival in Kyiv in a gesture of support as Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its fourth month with only small gains.

Blinken announced new aid for Ukraine totaling more than $1 billion in a visit to Kyiv, including over $665 million in new military and civilian security assistance and millions of dollars in support for Ukraine’s air defenses and other areas.

Related Posts

Peru reshuffles cabinet for second time in six months

Reuters News Service

At least 32 killed in Sudanese army strikes on Tuesday -activists

Reuters News Service

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese categories till end of 2023

Reuters News Service

Russia: Turkey agrees in principle to handle 1 mln tons of grain for Africa

Reuters News Service

Biden administration to announce cancellation of Alaska wildlife drilling leases -sources

Reuters News Service

Hunt for terror suspect after Wandsworth prison escape

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign