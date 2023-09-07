Back-to-school for students island wide

Thursday sees the start of the school year with 46,479 secondary school students returning to gymnasium and lyceum classrooms island wide.
“No incidents of vandalism happened overnight,” President of the Limassol school board, Dinos Ellinas told state broadcaster CyBC.
The school board head said preventive action had been taken in light of recent events and with stationed guards and police patrols monitoring schools island wide overnight.
Ellinas also said cameras that have been installed in certain schools, which for evident reasons could not be publicly announced, would begin operating as of Thursday after hours and on holidays, to deter vandalism and other acts of delinquency.
Meanwhile, works are underway to install AC units within three to five years in all schools, as well as anti-seismic constructions, and transition to renewable energy with installation of PV panels, Ellinas said.
President Nikos Christodoulides, accompanied the Minister of Education Athena Michaelidou, visited the Acropolis gymnasium on Thursday morning to wish the students a good year, while the minister will also visit the lyceum of Agios Antonios in Limassol.
During the new school year 2023-2024, a total of 113 general secondary schools will operate, of which 62 gymnasiums, 36 lyceums and 10 six-form schools with a complete middle and high school cycle, according to data from the ministry of education relayed to the Cyprus News Agency.
Additionally, five evening gymnasium-lyceums will operate, for which registrations will be completed in mid-September.
It is expected that a total of 41,605 students will attend for 2023-2024, of which 24,160 will study in lyceums and 17,445 in gymnasiums staffed with 6,650 teachers.
Sixteen technical and mixed schools will also operate attended by 4,874 students and staffed with 684 teachers.
Younger students will return to their desks on Monday in 612 schools, of which 329 are primary, 274 kindergarten, and nine special education schools.
The schools are staffed with 7,078 educators, of which 4,948 primary teachers, 973 kindergarten teachers, and 1,157 special teachers assigned within all schools.
The total number of elementary students is 64,748, of which 51,371 are in primary schools, 12,853 in kindergarten and 524 in special schools.
According to the ministry’s data 9,323 students will enter school this year compared with 9,068 last year.