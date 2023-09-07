September 7, 2023

Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN.O) is launching a digital asset lending platform aimed at large institutional investors, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform, a regulatory filing showed.

The crypto industry, which was reeling from several high-profile failures, got a boost last week after a three-judge panel ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was wrong in rejecting Grayscale’s proposed bitcoin ETF without explaining its reasoning.

Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to US retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win.

