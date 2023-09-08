Celebrating International Literacy Day: nurturing minds for stronger societies

The theme for this year’s International Literacy Day, observed on September 8 under the auspices of UNESCO, is “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies”. This day serves as an opportunity to contemplate the pivotal role of literacy in fostering more inclusive, peaceful, just and sustainable societies.

Literacy, as a basic human right, is the bedrock upon which societies and democracies thrive. It endows individuals with the tools necessary to make informed decisions, engage in meaningful discourse, and contribute to the socio-economic development of their communities.

‘Literacy skills’ term broadens in a digitised world

In today’s digitised world, the term “literacy skills” has evolved to encompass a broader set of competencies essential for navigating the complexities of our times. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation extends its definition beyond conventional reading, writing and counting skills, to include digital skills, media literacy, education for sustainable development, global citizenship and job-specific skills.

Digital tools and platforms are deeply integrated into children’s lives today, influencing their interactions, entertainment choices, and even the way they acquire knowledge. Therefore, it is crucial for this generation to develop digital and media literacy, to enable them to navigate the digital landscape responsibly and effectively.

Digital and media literacy skills are indispensable for cultivating critical thinking in children, allowing them to assess and interpret the vast amount of information available online. In an era plagued by fake news and misinformation, these skills empower children to differentiate between reliable and misleading sources. Instilling the principles of digital citizenship in children promotes responsible and ethical behaviour in the digital realm, ensuring they develop positive digital habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.

While it is crucial to equip children with digital skills, it is equally important to sustain and nurture their imagination, creativity, and traditional literacy skills. Cultivating these abilities not only enhances their cognitive development, but also fosters a lifelong love of reading and storytelling.

Championing literacy for a better future

According to UNESCO, despite steady progress made worldwide, literacy challenges persist, with at least 763 million young people and adults lacking basic literacy skills in 2020. Moreover, a significant number of children, including those enrolled in school, are not acquiring basic literacy and numeracy skills, while 244 million children and young people between the ages of six and 18 are not enrolled in school.

The Education Creativity Centre’s (ECC’s) mission is to empower individuals through education to contribute to the creation of more sustainable, just and peaceful societies. Our goal is to harness the full potential of digital technology in the service of educating and nurturing responsible and educated citizens.

At the core of ECC’s philosophy lies the belief that every child possesses immense potential. ECC is committed to providing a nurturing environment that stimulates children’s intellectual, emotional and physical growth. The Centre envisions a world where children are empowered to think critically, express themselves creatively, and cultivate strong interpersonal skills. By recognising the unique strengths and talents of each child, ECC strives to lay a foundation for their future success.

We wholeheartedly endorse UNESCO’s theme of “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies”. We are committed to nurturing minds and empowering societies through education. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that literacy continues to illuminate the path toward a brighter future for all.

Author Pantelis Charalambous is Director of the Education Creativity Centre