September 8, 2023

Tourist dies while cycling near Platres

By Nikolaos Prakas0593
A 55-year-old Israeli tourist died while cycling in the Platres area, police said on Friday, as they are attempting to establish the cause of death.

The woman was found dead on Thursday afternoon, after police received an anonymous tip that there was an injured individual on a dirt road close to the Caledonia falls.

Arriving at the scene, police learned that the woman lost control of her bicycle and she fell. After the fall, the woman was having difficulty breathing.

She was rushed to Limassol general hospital, but, while in the ambulance, she lost consciousness and first aid workers attempted to resuscitate her.

At the hospital, doctors continued to attempt to revive her, but to no avail. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.

Police said that they are still looking into the woman’s cause of death.

