Cultural heritage preservation promotes unity, says UNDP

Cultural heritage maintenance promotes unity between the two communities in Cyprus, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said during an event on Friday marking the completion of the preservation works of the mosque in Kalo Chorio.

The common cultural heritage of the island continues to be preserved thanks to the cooperation of the technical committee, the Head of Unit Cyprus Settlement support at European Commission Kjartan Bjornsson said in his welcome speech.

Since 2012, more than 128 cultural heritage sites across Cyprus have been the subject of conservation, structural support, physical protection or rehabilitation works. These were carried out by the Technical Committee and the UNDP with the assistance of the European Union and with a total funding of €25 million, Bjornsson noted.

For his part, Head of UNDP Cyprus, Jakhongir Khaydarov, expressed gratitude for the efforts being made to preserve cultural heritage sites.

“The completion of the restoration work on the mosque in Kalo Chorio/Vuda is a remarkable milestone in our ongoing efforts to safeguard Cyprus’s cultural heritage. This project revitalises a historic site while simultaneously promoting a deeper sense of unity and understanding among communities.”

He emphasised how the support of the European Union, along with the unwavering commitment of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, underscores “the importance of collective action in preserving our shared past for future generations.”

The Greek Cypriot Co-Chair of the technical committee, Sotos Ktoris, said the event signifies the commitment to preserving cultural monuments throughout Cyprus “The efforts of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage remind us of a crucial principle, that the sanctity of cultural and religious monuments transcends communal boundaries,” he said.

“It is imperative that we show unwavering respect for the religious monuments of every community, recognising that they are not just places of worship but also symbols of collective memory, history, and identity. By respecting these monuments, we honour our common humanity and the threads that bind us together.”

He added that projects like the restoration of the mosque in Kalo Chorio “illuminate a path of hope”.

“They remind us that when we collaborate to pursue a common goal, we can achieve tangible results in preserving the monuments entrusted to us by history.”

Ktoris also expressed his thanks to UNDP for their pivotal role in implementing this project.

In his own statements, the Turkish Cypriot Co-Chair of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, Ali Tuncay, said the specific mosque serves as a reminder of the community’s rich cultural past. “It is our collective responsibility to preserve our common heritage, not only for ourselves but also for future generations. These are priceless elements of our island and of humanity,” he said.

Tuncay noted that cultural heritage is an essential tool for building trust between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots. “Therefore, it is our shared responsibility to respect and protect each other’s cultural heritage,” he stressed.

The conservation work was carried out by the Bicommunal Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage, with funding from the European Union. Following the speeches, attendees were guided on a tour of the mosque, and a commemorative plaque was unveiled.

The event was attended by several Turkish Cypriots, marking a significant moment of cultural cooperation and unity in Cyprus. It comes approximately a week after a widely condemned arson attack at the Ibrahimaga Koprulu Mosque in Limassol.