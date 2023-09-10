September 10, 2023

Man arrested at Larnaca airport after lying in court

A 37-year-old man was arrested trying to leave Larnaca airport on Saturday after had previously given sworn testimony he had lost his travel documents.

According to head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou, the 37-year-old was charged on July 8, 2022 by Paphos District Court for a case of burglary and theft.

The court released him on condition he surrender all his travel documents.

On the same day, the 37-year-old gave sworn testimony he had lost his travel documents and was not in possession of an ID card or passport to hand over.

On Saturday afternoon, the 37-year-old presented himself at departures at Larnaca airport and presented a Greek ID card issued on February 4, 2004.

As such, he proved the oath given at Paphos court to be false, so was arrested.

A case of perjury and disobeying court orders is being examined against him.

