BEONIX 2023: Journey through electronic genres with Brina Knauss, Carbon, and Paul Kalkbrenner

What’s at the heart of BEONIX 2023? Incredible location, stunning scenery and visuals, and fabulous Cyprus. But most importantly, the music — countless first-rate electronic tracks.

EDM is multi-faceted and multi-layered, and the event aims to showcase this. DJs performing at the festival will guide you into the marvelous world of dance music. This post is about some of these guides.

Voyage through melodic techno

The Slovenian beauty Brina Knauss starred in Glamour and Vogue, as well as campaigns for Huawei and Ford, and overall, she had a dizzying modeling career ahead of her. But once music has you captive, it won’t let you go.

Brina was trained in music at a young age and even sang in a girl band. The future DJ grew up surrounded by disco and synthpop of the 80s and 90s, so electronic music has always been with her.

The breakthrough year in her career was 2018. Brina’s talent, coupled with hard work, was noted by many in the industry, including the renowned techno DJ and producer Luciano. He was the catalyst for her busy DJing activity.

With Luciano’s pitch, Knauss performed at his legendary Vagabundos parties, shaking the dance floors of Europe to its core.

Her career only gained momentum after that. She played at Ibiza’s best events, sharing the venue with the stellar Damian Lazarus and Ricardo Villalobos. Next came the DJ Awards nominations and the EP release on Rebellion, the sub-label of Crosstown Rebels.

Traveling around the world, Brina introduces listeners to her melodic techno that blends strong bass with soft melodies. The secret ingredients are her enchanting vocals and the disco sounds familiar to her from the very youth.

Trip down progressive minimal

Carbon is released on Senso Sounds and Alula Tunes, which says something. These labels support electronic music daredevils who like experimenting and dare to stay underground.

The Hamburg-based producer is a relatively new but already noise-making name in the electronic scene. Born in Germany, techno was in his DNA. Using this genre as a starting point, he let his imagination run wild to achieve his distinctive sound.

The Carbon cocktail is a scorching fusion of minimal techno and progressive house. The former gives rhythm and groove, the latter — melodies and ambient sounds.

Carbon’s atmospheric music resonates with many hearts and ears. As a result, the performances and touring activities of this brilliant talent are picking up steam.

The German artist has been very productive as a producer, releasing a slew of singles and EPs in a short time. In 2021, he came out with his first album “Wild Signals,” a solid conceptual piece of work.

Having Carbon on the BEONIX lineup is a great opportunity for audiences to experience his powerful music, which despite its minimalism, speaks volumes.

Journey to the center of techno

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was a turning point for everyone in Germany, including Paul Kalkbrenner, who witnessed this milestone as a teenager. The air was filled with a sense of boundless freedom. That was a trigger for a new cultural and musical era, too.

Hordes of young people raced to nightclubs and rave parties. Paul rushed with them. But listening to other DJs’ tracks was not that interesting. He wanted to create his own electronic music. That’s how the success story of the global techno legend begins.

Playing at Berlin techno parties, Paul gained attention and got signed to the BPitch Control label. This cooperation continued for 10 years and resulted in numerous successful releases, including “Zeit,” “Superimpose,” and “Self.”

The soundtrack to Berlin Calling, where he played the lead role, was also released on the same label. The album reached platinum sales and shot to international fame.

Kalkbrenner didn’t stop there. In the years that followed, he went on to record albums, top the charts, travel the world, and win the admiration and support of electronic music fans. His tunes still make listeners and critics happy.

The natural-born musician and producer masterfully embellishes his techno sound with house and trance elements and gorgeous vocals. Paul prefers to stay a live act who mixes things up live on stage — and that’s a sight to behold.

Exploring EDM with Beonix

If you attended the Beonix electronic music festival last year, you undoubtedly remember it like yesterday. It was out of this world. If you missed it, check out the aftermovie.

The new iteration is a new overwhelming event with an immersive experience in the multidimensional EDM universe.

Expand your horizons in Cyprus from September 22 to 24. The music festival location in 2023 is ETKO in Limassol.