Government urged to move on remote working

The House labour committee on Tuesday urged the government to clarify and fill the gaps in a bill to cover remote work in the civil service. 

Akel MP and committee head Andreas Kafkalias said that they are expecting the government to provide more details by next week. 

On Tuesday the committee continued its discussion on the government’s bill to regulate remote working in the private sector, however the government’s approach to the broad public sector – where remote working is already implemented in semi-state organisations – has not been clarified.  

Kafkalias told reporters that they are waiting to see whether there will be another regulation needed to cover the public sector or whether it will be covered by the bill – currently focused on the private sector – with some adjustments.  

He emphasised that the bill regulating remote work within the civil service is one of Cyprus’ commitments to unlock further tranches of the recovery and resilience fund, which must be implemented by the end of 2024. 

