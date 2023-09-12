Pioneer Rise Preschools becomes Cambridge Early Years Centre

In a groundbreaking achievement, Rise Preschools is now a Cyprus pioneer in Early Years Education, having become the island’s first Cambridge Early Years Centre. This prestigious recognition reflects Rise Preschool’s commitment to providing world-class Early Years Education that nurtures young minds and lays a strong foundation for lifelong learning.
“We are hoping to help Cyprus take a significant leap forward in Early Years Education,” said Katerina Sazou, Co-Founder of Rise Preschools. “We have always been dedicated to shining a light on the importance of the Early Years, and, by introducing Cambridge Early Years Centres to Cyprus, we continue in our aim to reshape the image of Early Years Education.”
Cambridge Early Years is renowned globally for its innovative and research-based approach to Early Childhood Education. By blending cutting-edge educational methodologies with a child-centric curriculum, Rise Preschools aims to foster holistic development, creativity and critical-thinking skills in children from their earliest years.
The recognition as a Cambridge Early Years Centre signifies that both of Rise Preschools’ settings, Kidsperience Preschool and Roots Preschool, have undergone rigorous assessment and align with the highest international standards of educational excellence. This accolade reflects the dedication and hard work of the preschools’ educators, administrators and support staff, who consistently go above and beyond to create a stimulating and nurturing environment for young learners.
Meanwhile, the Cambridge Early Years Centre designation aligns seamlessly with Rise Preschools’ mission to provide a nurturing environment, where children feel valued, challenged and inspired to explore the world around them. Via a combination of play-based learning, hands-on experiences and individualised attention, Rise Preschools continues to set the standard for excellence in early childhood education.
“We are immensely proud to be recognised as Cyprus’ first Cambridge Early Years Centre,” remarked Tony Sazos, Co-Founder and Director of Rise Preschools. “This milestone also aligns with our long-term vision of providing innovative, well-rounded education across the board to as many students as we can reach and, therefore, for this, we are thrilled.”
For more information about Rise Preschools, please visit: www.risepreschools.cy.
About Rise Preschools
Rise Preschools is a leading early childhood education provider in Cyprus, dedicated to fostering a lifelong love for learning in young children, aged 2-5. To date, having founded two preschools in Limassol, Kidsperience Preschool and Roots Preschool, alongside a passionate team of educators and a commitment to excellence, Rise Preschools aims to create a nurturing and stimulating environment, where every child’s potential is valued and nurtured.