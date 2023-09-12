September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Vice President expected in Cyprus on Tuesday

By Tom Cleaver02
turkish vice president cevdet yilmaz
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz is expected to arrive in Cyprus on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Yilmaz will be welcomed at Ercan (Tymbou) airport by the north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel, before the pair will attend a panel discussion and a lunch hosted by Ustel.

He is expected to hold working meetings throughout the afternoon before Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will host an evening meal in his honour.

On Wednesday, he will visit the European University of Lefke.

