September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega and Bean Bar certified a Great Place to Work®

By Press Release02
Alphamega Bean Bar

C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd has earned another important recognition for its commitment towards a high-quality, safe and rewarding work environment, with equal opportunities for every employee. Both Alphamega Hypermarkets and Bean Bar, which are part of C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, were successfully certified by Great Place to Work®.

The company received its Great Place to Work® accreditation after feedback received from its own staff, as the process of securing this certification sees organisations evaluated by employees who complete the reliable Trust Index© worker survey anonymously.

C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd is the largest Cyprus employer to be certified with this international distinction. The Great Place To Work® certification serves as validation for the company’s strategy to create a positive work environment, but also its ability to apply this strategy effectively.

Alphamega Hypermarkets and Bean Bar’s strategy has always been people-centric, as demonstrated by the company’s regular investment in its team. C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd employees enjoy a range of benefits, including discounts on their purchases and opportunities for further learning, development and professional advancement. Moreover, in its efforts to support both its employees and their dependents, the company has strengthened its partnerships with universities and colleges, and continues to provide scholarships in various fields of study.

On behalf of C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, Group CEO George Theodotou expressed satisfaction over the latest recognition of the company’s high-quality work environment.

“Our driving force has been and will always be our people; it is our people who have allowed our company to grow, and it is our duty to provide them with the best possible work environment,” he noted.

“This certification further drives us to continue to work in this direction; we would like to thank all our team members for their trust and dedication, and for making us a Great Place To Work®.”

Related Posts

Bacardi: same quality and taste – less plastic!

Press Release

Pilakoutas backs first Techisland Awards via BMW, MINI

Press Release

Pioneer Rise Preschools becomes Cambridge Early Years Centre

Press Release

Altia to transform real estate via Prosperty, Robura tech tie

Press Release

LINQ 2023: pioneering tech, lifestyle convergence for leaders

Press Release

bbf: iconic Berengaria Hotel renovation enters phase two

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign