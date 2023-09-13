September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis04
image

In today’s episode, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Tuesday met the bosses of commercial banks in a crunch meeting aimed at getting lenders to provide some relief to customers to compensate for rising interest rates and mortgage payments. In other news, the five Israeli nationals accused of gang raping a British tourist in Ayia Napa had their remand renewed on Tuesday after the judge said there is “reasonable suspicion” they may be implicated in the case. And Cyprus police are pushing back against the possibility of reducing the €300 fines imposed by recently installed traffic cameras.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. For more news updates, visit www.cyprus-mail.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

Theft and vandalism are plaguing Larnaca’s schools

Iole Damaskinos

Buy a book, save a stray

Iole Damaskinos

Limassol man finds IED at entrance to his home

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with variable winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bounced checks in Cyprus reach alarming levels

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign