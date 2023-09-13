September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Nicosia street party celebrates European Mobility Week

By Eleni Philippou024
open day

Every year, between September 16 and 22, Europe celebrates European Mobility Week with events in cities that raise awareness of sustainable urban mobility. Cyprus will join the occasion with a series of events and a big street celebration organised by the Nicosia Municipality that will take place in the capital on the week’s final day.

Mikis Theodorakis Street, in front of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, will close for cars on September 22 from 9am until midnight to host a series of events and activities for children and adults. Morning children’s activities will take place while, between 12pm and 3pm, yoga and stretching classes will be held. From 5pm to 7pm, a live link from Radio Deejay will entertain visitors. Then, between 7pm and 9pm, SPP Media will offer more entertainment with a live music programme that will last the whole evening, turning the central street into an open-air party.

Info stands, bar and street food stalls from Garden Day and Night will fill the streets. The full and updated programme of the day will be uploaded on the event’s social media (Citizens Day/ All Day It’s an Opening Day) along with details of competitions and prizes to win.

 

Citizens Day/ All Day It’s an Opening Day

Street event by Nicosia Municipality as part of European Mobility Week. September 22. Mikis Theodorakis Street, Nicosia. 9am-12am. Free

Related Posts

Human Animal Divine: senses awakened to nature

Eleni Philippou

André Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht concert comes to Rialto

Eleni Philippou

Rediscovering myth, memory, and feminism

Eleni Philippou

BEONIX 2023: Journey through electronic genres with Brina Knauss, Carbon, and Paul Kalkbrenner

CM Guest Columnist

Book Review: All The Sinners Bleed by SA Cosby

CM Guest Columnist

First festival celebrating Cyprus’ microbreweries

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign