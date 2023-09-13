September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Seaside film night with wine

By Eleni Philippou01
movie 2

A movie, a glass of wine and the sea. If that sounds dreamy, then this event is one to note. The Cyprus Oenophile Association celebrates September’s cooler temperatures with a seaside movie night, screening a film that features none other than Italian vineyards and wines. What’s more, the film’s language is English!

On Thursday they invite cinephiles to join them at Santa Barbara Beach, next to Sands Beach in Limassol, and enjoy a Canadian production drama/comedy. The film From the Vine was released in 2019 and follows the story of a downtrodden man who experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. It is based on the novel Finding Marco by Kenneth Canio Cancellara, where a burned-out business executive from Toronto gives up on the corporate life, and moves his family to Italy to revive his grandfather’s vineyard in Acerenza.

Screened in its original English, the film will have subtitles in Greek and start promptly at 8.30pm. Entrance to the event is €30 which includes the film ticket, popcorn and charcuterie platter with cheeses, fruit, crackers and olives. Also included in the ticket is a bottle of wine for two.

 

Open-Air Movie Night

Screening From the Vine. Organized by the Cyprus Oenophile Association. September 14. Santa Barbara Beach, Limassol. 8.30pm. In English, with Greek subtitles. €30. Tel: 99-619618

Related Posts

Nicosia street party celebrates European Mobility Week

Eleni Philippou

Human Animal Divine: senses awakened to nature

Eleni Philippou

André Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht concert comes to Rialto

Eleni Philippou

Rediscovering myth, memory, and feminism

Eleni Philippou

BEONIX 2023: Journey through electronic genres with Brina Knauss, Carbon, and Paul Kalkbrenner

CM Guest Columnist

Book Review: All The Sinners Bleed by SA Cosby

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign