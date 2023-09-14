September 14, 2023

Fines of €3,000 for hunters in prohibited areas

Two hunters caught hunting in a prohibited area in Paphos district were fined on Wednesday.

According to the police, members of the game service on the lookout for poachers in Mandria community heard shots fired near the Elizeta area shortly before 7am.

Upon approach they found two 26-year-olds hunting within the boundaries of a prohibited area.

Their rifles and cartridges were seized as evidence and they were issued out-of-court fines of €3,000 each.

