September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUSAWorld

Russia tells the United States: don’t lecture us over ties with North Korea

By Reuters News Service02
file photo: north korea leader kim jong un observes artillery fire competition in north korea
File photo: An artillery fire competition between the artillery units under the Korean People's Army

Russia on Thursday said the United States was hypocritical to criticise President Vladimir Putin’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Washington had sown chaos and sent weapons to allies across the world.

“The United States has no right to lecture us on how to live,” Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement.

For the United States and allies, the burgeoning friendship between Kim and Putin is a concern: Washington has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, but it is unclear whether any deliveries have been made.

The United States, Antonov said, had built up a coalition in Asia, expanded military drills near the Korean peninsula and was supplying billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine.

“It is time for Washington to throw its economic sanctions into the rubbish dump,” Antonov said. “Maintaining the unipolar dominance so beloved by American officials is no longer possible.”

Related Posts

Kim invites Putin to North Korea

Reuters News Service

London police apologise and pay compensation to women held at vigil

Reuters News Service

Russia’s VTB to launch cross-border money transfers to India

Reuters News Service

Canada PM Trudeau dismisses talk of quitting, acknowledges public ‘grumbling’

Reuters News Service

Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported ‘alien’ bodies

Reuters News Service

US will impose sanctions on Russia, North Korea for any new arms deals-State Dept

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign