September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Clear and warm

By Staff Reporter00
cat 4912949 640
File photo

Thursday will be mostly clear. Temperatures will rise to 35C in the interior, 34C on the south and east coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts and 27C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly in the afternoon, of the same intensity. The sea will be a bit rough. 

Overnight the weather will remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 21C in the interior and the coasts and to 14C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak and transient locally, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Friday and into the weekend the weather will be mostly clear and sunny with temperatures gradually rising to slightly above the average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus public sector employment increases in second quarter of 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Government aims to further support financial services sector, President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Park and Ride service at GSP stadium to be extended starting Monday

Nikolaos Prakas

Kurdish activist’s legal team visit him in German prison

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish EU accession depends on it ‘changing course’ (updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign