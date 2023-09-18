September 18, 2023

Six arrested ahead of Apoel-Apollon match

Police arrested six people on Sunday before the start of the football match between Apoel and Apollon at GSP stadium in Nicosia.

According to the police, the arrests were made during checks carried out on fans arriving at the stadium. Among other offences, police found fans in possession of a range of potential weapons, explosives and drugs.

At 7.20pm police stopped a car for a check arriving in the area driven by a 22-year-old man. During the ensuing search, 38 shotgun cartridges were found inside the vehicle. The 22-year-old was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

A little later, at 7.30pm a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man was stopped and checked. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis, a collapsible bat, and a chemical gas spray cannister. The 34-year-old was also arrested and taken into custody.

Five minutes later, during a search of a 29-year-old’s vehicle, two pieces of wood, 70 and 90 centimeters long, were found. The man was arrested for possession of an offensive instrument and was likewise taken into custody.

Around 8.15pm, members of the police proceeded to arrest two people, aged 26 and 21 for two slingshots and shrapnel were found in their car.

Finally, around 8.40pm police stopped fans for checks who were heading towards the stadium on foot. A man, who had his face covered with a scarf, attacked and verbally abused a police officer. The man was arrested and police established his age, 27, and identity. He was taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

After the match ended, minor tension was created by fans of one team, which police intervened to stop.

