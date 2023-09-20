Daily News Briefing

September 20, 2023

In today’s episode, fuel prices are set to increase “by four or five cents per week until at least the end of the month,” chairman of the Petrol Station Owners’ Association Christos Christodoulou said on Tuesday. In other news, the appointment of a special UN envoy for Cyprus remained at the top of President Nikos Christodoulides’ agenda as he met with EU officials on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. And commercial banks have so far offered insufficient support amid interest rate hikes, the House commerce committee heard on Tuesday.

