September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

New online fraud, company loses over €50,000

By Staff Reporter0176
limscam
File photo

A contracting company based in Limassol fell victim of a new online fraud scheme and was scammed out of over fifty thousand euros.

The company reported the incident on Tuesday to the Limassol CID saying the following electronic communication with a Nicosia-based supplier, an agreement was made to purchase building materials worth €52,780 and pay the amount into a Cypriot bank account.

The targeted company subsequently received an email, apparently from the supplier, with new instructions to pay the amount into a UK account.

On September 14, the contracting company proceeded to transfer the amount to the account indicated to it, and in the following days it found that it had fallen prey to fraud, since the account abroad did not belong to the supplier nor had the supplier sent an email with new instructions.

The case is being investigated by the financial crime unit of the Limassol CID.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus naturalist at home with other animals

Theo Panayides

Erdogan’s statements to UN assembly call for change of tactics, says Edek

Iole Damaskinos

Music in rural venues

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Police arrest two for possession of cannabis and cocaine

Staff Reporter

Sixty-two-year-old arrested for cannabis possession in Limassol

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign