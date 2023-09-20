September 20, 2023

Sixty-two-year-old arrested for cannabis possession in Limassol

Police on Tuesday arrested a 62-year-old man as part of an investigation into a case of drug possession and supply.

The arrest of the 62-year-old was preceded by a search based on a court warrant at his home in Limassol, where cannabis weighing approximately 79 grams was found, as well as a precision scale and a plastic crusher.

The 62-year-old was taken into custody while the Limassol drug unit (Ykan) continues investigations.

