September 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British woman found dead in Paphos to be cremated in Stockport on Tuesday

By Tom Cleaver01345
ann naisbitt
Ann Naisbitt

The body of a British national who was found dead in Paphos in May will be cremated in her hometown of Stockport on Tuesday.

Ann Naisbitt, 79, was initially reported missing in April. The following month, a human skull was found in the Paphos village of Koloni.

DNA testing on the skull and other bones found in the area confirmed that they belonged to Naisbitt.

A memorial ceremony will also take place at the Queen Vic pub in Paphos on Tuesday at 3:30pm, with balloons set to be released.

 

