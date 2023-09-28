September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Tom Cleaver064
In today’s episode, the council of ministers approved the first budget of the new government with promises of effective support for the middle class and fiscal responsibility.

 

Elsewhere, trade unions say the vulnerable section of society is much larger than official statistics show and more must be done to tackle the cost of living.

In other news, Russia’s ambassador to Nicosia said Cyprus’ tourism has lost a billion euros thanks to sanctions placed on his country and closing its skies to Russian aircraft.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

