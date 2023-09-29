September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man pays €900 electricity bill in all coins

By Staff Reporter08
A disgruntled electricity consumer paid his €900 bill in coins, requiring wheelbarrows to transport the horde of one, two and five cent coins.

“Why are you doing this to me!” exclaimed a shocked EAC employee in Limassol, calling in backup.

“I’m punishing the EAC and the government,” was the severe reply.

The employee requested that the customer return the next day when more staff are available, but he refused – claiming his deadline to pay was looming and did not wish to be disconnected.

The employee eventually began counting the coins but called for backup, with the three people pouring over the coins for four hours.

The branch manager and technicians reportedly also joined in to help.

The customer kicked back and relaxed, having ordered a plain Cyprus coffee.

Counted and collected, the customer received his receipt and left.


