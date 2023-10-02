October 2, 2023

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for thunderstorms

By Staff Reporter0825
The department of meteorology has issued a yellow weather warming for thunderstorms in place from 11am to 4pm on Monday. Precipitation rates during that time are expected to range between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour.

Following early morning showers mainly on the west and north coasts by afternoon the weather will turn mostly cloudy with sporadic rains, thunderstorms, and possible hail, in the highlands and inland. Temperatures will rise to 30C in the interior, and on the south and east coasts, 28C on the west and north coasts and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and on the south coast up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

Overnight the weather will turn partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, mainly on the coasts. Temperatures will drop to 17C in the interior, 19C on the coasts and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will initially be slightly rough, later becoming calmer.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy and at times mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms expected, mainly in the afternoon. Rain is likely to be intense.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy and with isolated rains in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Tuesday, to fluctuate below the average for the season, while a small increase is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

 


