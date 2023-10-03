October 3, 2023

Man arrested at Paphos airport with 16kg of cannabis

By Tom Cleaver02
paphos airport
Paphos Airport [CNA]

A 30-year-old man was arrested on arrival at Paphos airport on Tuesday after being found with 16kg of cannabis in his luggage.

The man, who is a European Union citizen, had arrived from Vienna, with the cannabis in four separate packages.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.


