Limassol forum shines light on Cyprus’ economic prospects

Freedom Finance Europe announced this week that it will be hosting the Annual Financial Markets Forum (AFMF) in Cyprus for the second year in a row, with the event taking place on October 5 at the Parklane Hotel in Limassol.
Participants of the event will have discussions on how to transform Cyprus into the leading business centre of the Eastern Mediterranean and the challenges facing the country in an era of significant geopolitical change.
There are three main themes on the AFMF 2023 agenda. These include international sanctions and doing business in a complex regulatory environment; new economic prospects for Cyprus, with a focus on business and investment; as well as Cyprus as an emerging business centre of the Eastern Mediterranean.
The Forum will be opened with a speech by Cyprus’ Finance Minister Makis Keravnos. In his remarks, Keravnos will focus on the unprecedented challenges and new opportunities for Cyprus against the backdrop of global uncertainty and a rapidly changing international landscape.
Andreas Gregoriades, Board Member of KPMG Cyprus; Nicos Chimarides, the new President of the Association of Chartered Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC); and Constantinos Papanastasiou, CFA Deputy CEO of EFG Cyprus, will speak about changes in commodity markets and the tightening of the international sanction’s regime. It should be noted that Maria Clappa, Partner at Tassos Papadopoulos & Associates LLC, will moderate the session.
A panel discussion on Cyprus’ achievements and prospects related to the new course of economic diversification will feature Ugne Buraciene, Group Chief Executive Officer at payabl., and Natasa Pilides, Cyprus’ former Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry. The discussion will be moderated by Marios Giorgoudis, General Manager at TechIsland.
Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. and founder of Freedom Finance Europe; Kyriacos Kokkinos, former head of Cyprus’ Sub-Ministry of Research Innovation and Digital Policy; and Christodoulos Papadopoulos, CEO of geevo® and President of Cyprus Association for Information Protection and Privacy (CAIPP) will discuss how advanced technology and the influx of foreign companies into Cyprus are changing the country’s economy. The session will be moderated by Vassilios Demetriades, ex-Shipping Deputy Minister under the President of Cyprus.
