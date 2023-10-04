October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, mountain rains

By Staff Reporter03
clouds
File photo

Wednesday will start off mostly clear with increasing clouds in the afternoon expected to bring isolated rains and a possible storm in the west and south, and in the mountains. Increasing high clouds will be seen in the late afternoon and beyond. Temperatures will rise to 31C in the interior, 30C on the coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be north-easterly to south-easterly, and locally south-westerly, light, 3 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with increased high clouds. Temperatures will drop to 18C in the interior, 20C on the coast and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

On Thursday, there will be intermittent clouds with a chance of afternoon rains, mainly in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be also see a chance of localised afternoon rains but will be mostly clear.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably until Saturday and continue to fluctuate close to the average ​​for the season.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Wildlife and development simply cannot co-exist

Martin Hellicar

Government is investing in culture, Christodoulides says

Tom Cleaver

Two Cypriot banks have credit ratings upgraded

Tom Cleaver

MPs call for more support for cottage industries

Elias Hazou

Arrest after man found with cannabis, ancient artefacts

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot MPs meet Armenian president, prime minister

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign