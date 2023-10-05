October 5, 2023

An Elegy for Coming Undone

By Eleni Philippou00
eleni odysseos

Nicosia welcomes a new art exhibition this week by Cypriot painter Eleni Odysseos. Running at Koraï project space from Saturday to November 19, the showcase presents a new series of works painted on deadstock raw silk collected from fabric stores across Cyprus. They are exhibited under the title An Elegy for Coming Undone, curated by Denise Araouzou.

“Over time, the artist’s interaction with the silk lays the foundations for an interspecies dialogue that actively negotiates with the material’s symbolic connotations and expands the notions of biopolitics and power,” say organisers. “Beyond biochemical and industrial processes, this dialogue also considers socio-ecological interdependencies and crises, literal and metaphorical fertility/infertility, and the struggle for metamorphosis on an increasingly toxic planet.

“By exploring non-human death, these works invite a closer inspection of how death, spirituality and transformation are invisibilised within a society addicted to extending life and youth. The artist draws inspiration from marginalised and persecuted women’s collectives across time and place, who conjure spells that tend to the community, the land and the waters, making and protecting spaces for solace and regeneration. The psycho-spiritual ‘landscapes’ marked in alizarin claret, amethyst, quinacridone gold, naphthol red, green gold and other deadly pigments engulf the exhibition space.”

Accompanying the paintings is a commissioned sound piece by musician Spivak, co-produced with Odysseos. While the exhibition is on, a series of public programmes will also run which will be announced soon on the venue’s Facebook page.

 

An Elegy for Coming Undone

Solo exhibition by Eleni Odysseos. October 7-November 19. at Koraï project space, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 12-6pm and by appointment. Tel: 99404700

