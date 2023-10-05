October 5, 2023

British Council launches awards to celebrate UK alumni achievements

The British Council has announced the tenth year of its Study UK Alumni Awards programme, celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni around the world.

The award winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, industries and countries.

This year’s award categories include science and sustainability, business and innovation, culture and creativity and social action.

The call for applications opened September 1 and closes on October 22. All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global Alumni Awards and national Alumni Awards which will be hosted in participating countries.

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2024 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their story and successes. Award winners have the opportunity to raise their international profile, expand their professional networks and to enhance their careers, through a professional networking visit to the UK.

In addition to the global awards, a small number of countries will host ceremonies. Cyprus is honoured to be hosting the Study UK Alumni Awards in collaboration with the British High Commission, for the first time this year. The British Council will offer a prize of £1,000 to the winner of each of the main categories in Cyprus, for a professional development opportunity of their choice. Finalists for the national awards will be announced between December 2023 and March 2024. For full details on the eligibility criteria, please refer to https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards

