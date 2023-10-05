October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North prepares supplementary ‘government’ budget

By Tom Cleaver00
arasta
File Photo: Arasta Street in central northern Nicosia

A supplementary ‘government’ budget has been prepared by the north’s ‘finance ministry’ for the remainder of 2023, according to ‘minister’ Ozdemir Berova.

Speaking to local media, Berova explained that an extra four billion TL (€138 million) had been allocated to tide the north’s ‘state’ institutions over until the end of the year.

A tenth of those funds – 400 million TL (€13.8m) – has been allocated for the purchase of medicine, while 132 million TL (€45.6m) have been allotted for the purchase of other healthcare-related supplies.

Meanwhile, an extra 200 million TL (€6.9m) was allocated for compulsory purchase orders, and 368.15 million TL (€12.7m) was given to municipalities.

In the education sector, 101 million TL (€34.9m) was allocated for school buses and taxis to take children to and from schools, and 200 million TL (€6.9m) was allotted to the fund for maintenance and construction projects of school buildings.

In total, the extra spending takes the north’s ‘total’ state spending for the year to 42.4 billion TL (€1.5bn).

At the same time, preparations for the 2024 budget are well underway. Berova said next year’s budget will be approved by the north’s cabinet and submitted to ‘parliament’ before the end of the month.

